Win Tickets to RSL vs Houston Dynamo

Real Salt Lake vs Houston Dyno at Rio Tinto Stadium on Wednesday, August 18th!
From August 12 through August 17th at noon, text RSL to 33986 to win your tickets from X96!
View this post on Instagram
Contest Rules: from 8/12/2021 to 8/17/21 X96, MIX 105.1, U92, 100.7 BOB FM,105.5 KOOL FM, ESPN 700, ESPN 960, and 101.5 The Eagle will be giving away (2) Tickets RSL vs Houston on August 18th. Each day between 6:00 AM and 12:00 AM a code will be given on-air to be texted to 33986 to be entered to win. On or after 8/17/21 from these text entries (50) winners will be selected to win (1) a pair of RSL Ticket passes each. Prize values at $40 each and provided by Real Salt Lake. Message and data rates may apply and may receive up to 2 messages per request. THESE RULES ARE IN ADDITION TO BROADWAY MEDIA’S GENERAL CONTEST RULES.
Subscribe to X96's News!
Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.