Anti-Vax Nurse Charged with Injecting 8,600 Patients with Saline

A Red Cross nurse in Germany has been charged with injecting as many as 8,600 patients with saline instead of the coronavirus vaccine.

The unidentified health professional, an anti-vaxxer, administered the shots to residents of northern Germany in March and April, says Councilor Sven Ambrosy. “I am totally shocked by this episode,ā€ he says.

Authorities say while the saline injections were harmless, they left thousands of Germans with a false sense of security, thinking they were protected against the coronavirus, says police investigator Peter Beer.

Anti-vax nurse injects 8,600 with saline instead of COVID vaccine: police https://t.co/IJhrwN0ISZ pic.twitter.com/QSduCbUeJs — New York Post (@nypost) August 11, 2021

How could someone who sees the devastation caused by the coronavirus on a daily basis be against vaccines? Could these 8,600 people successfully sue this nurse?