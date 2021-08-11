Anti-Vax Nurse Charged with Injecting 8,600 Patients with Saline

A Red Cross nurse in Germany has been charged with injecting as many as 8,600 patients with saline instead of the coronavirus vaccine.

The unidentified health professional, an anti-vaxxer, administered the shots to residents of northern Germany in March and April, says Councilor Sven Ambrosy. “I am totally shocked by this episode,” he says.

Authorities say while the saline injections were harmless, they left thousands of Germans with a false sense of security, thinking they were protected against the coronavirus, says police investigator Peter Beer.

