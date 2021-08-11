Flight Attendants Duct Tape Unruly 13-Year-Old to Seat

A 13-year-old American Airlines passenger was duct-taped to his seat after he reportedly got physical with his mother and attempted to kick out a window.

The incident occurred Tuesday, about an hour into a flight from Maui to Los Angeles, according to American Airlines officials. Video taken by another passenger shows flight attendants approaching the clearly agitated teen with rolls of duct tape, which they used to secure him to his seat. The flight was then rerouted to Honolulu “due to an incident with a passenger on board,” officials say. Local police took the teen into custody after the plane landed, per the airline.

It’s not the first time duct tape has been used to secure a trouble-making passenger. In July, a Frontier Airlines passenger was duct-taped to his seat in July after trying to punch a flight attendant, and another American Airlines passenger was duct-taped to her seat after she attempted to open the aircraft’s door mid-flight.

Why are airlines suddenly experiencing so many problems with passengers?