John Cena Will Keep Wrestling “Until I Feel I’m Offending The Customer”

Unlike other wrestlers-turned-actors, John Cena doesn’t plan on giving up his life in the squared circle.

The Suicide Squad star – who will main even SummerSlam later this month – talked about his wrestling future on Chris Hardwick’s ID10T podcast.

He said ultimately, it’s up to the fans: “I’m gonna keep doing this until I feel I’m offending the customer.”

John Cena on How Much Longer He'll Keep Wrestling in #WWE https://t.co/umpwp1VOzk pic.twitter.com/4LL1pTswjN — WWE on ComicBook (@WWEonCB) August 8, 2021

Cena will take on Roman Reigns for the WWE Universal Championship at SummerSlam on Saturday, August 21st.

