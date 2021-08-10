Life

John Cena Will Keep Wrestling “Until I Feel I’m Offending The Customer”

Unlike other wrestlers-turned-actors, John Cena doesn’t plan on giving up his life in the squared circle.

The Suicide Squad star – who will main even SummerSlam later this month – talked about his wrestling future on Chris Hardwick’s ID10T podcast.

He said ultimately, it’s up to the fans: “I’m gonna keep doing this until I feel I’m offending the customer.”

Cena will take on Roman Reigns for the WWE Universal Championship at SummerSlam on Saturday, August 21st.

How much longer do you think Cena can keep wrestling? Why don’t more wrestlers go into acting?

