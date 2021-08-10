30 Tons Of Chicken Recalled Over Salmonella Concerns

Nearly 30 tons of chicken are being recalled due to possible salmonella contamination.

The recall applies to five different frozen or raw products under three separate brands – Dutch Farms, Milford Valley, and Kirkwood.

All products will include the lot numbers BR1055, CB1055, or CB1056. They will have a ‘Best if used by’ date of Feb. 25, 2023 or Feb. 26, 2023.

More details can be found at the USDA website.