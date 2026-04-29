Radio From Hell | 4.29.2026

On Today’s Radio From Hell Show
We start off with Frank Christ presents, ‘They’re Fine, Just Fine,’ and then we list off your Things That Must Go. After that, we crown Boner of the Day and conduct an X Poll, what makes you instantly dislike someone? Then we play a round of Beat Gina and finish with the Boner Recap, news and our Concert and Community Calendar!
Watch Above or Listen Below!!!
beat gina, Bill Allred, boner of the day, Boner Recap, Caity 4 Short, Concert and Community Calendar, Frank Crist, Gina Barberi, Instant Dislike, Kerry Bill Gina, Kerry Jackson, Live Nation, Live Nation Concert and Community Calendar, Live Radio Show, Morning Radio, Morning Radio Show, Morning Show Hosts., Must Go's, news, Puppy Cam, Radio From Hell, radio from hell live, Radio From Hell Podcast, rfh, RFH Podcast, SLC radio, sports, things that must go, vax cam, X-Poll, X96, x96 live