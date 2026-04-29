Radio from Hell Concert and Community Calendar for April 29th, 2026

Radio from Hell’s Concerts and Community Events keeps you updated with goings on about town!
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Thursday April 30th:
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Benjamin Tod at The Depot on Thursday, April 30th
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Black Veil Brides at The Union
Friday May 1st:
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Small Town Murder at The Depot on Friday, May 1st * Sold out
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The Amity Affliction & August Burns Red at The Union
Saturday May 2nd:
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Hail The Sun at The Depot on Saturday, May 2nd
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Dancing With The Stars at Eccles Theatre on Saturday May 2nd (2 SHOWS) *Sold Out
Sunday May 3rd:
- Dancing With The Stars at Eccles Theatre on Sunday May 3rd *Sold Out
On sale Friday at 10am:
- Houndmouth at Sandy Amphitheater on Saturday July 11
- Bop To The Top at The Depot on Saturday, September 12th
- Bowling For Soup at The Union on Friday September 25
- Tinlicker at The Depot on Sunday, October 4th
- Taking Back Sunday at The Union on Tuesday October 6
- Loathe at The Union on Wednesday October 7
All Live Nation Tickets – Livenation.com
Other Concerts and Community Events
Full Weekend/Weekly:
- Bug World Exhibit at Natural History Museum of Utah at the Rio Tinto Center – now – 9/07 – Link
- Plazapalooza 2026 at Snowbird – Link
- Spring 2026 Utah Art Market – 4/22-5/02 – Link
- 2026 Mother’s Day Afternoon Tea at Grand America – 2nd – 10th – Link
Friday the 1st:
- Bush – The Land of Milk and Honey Tour at (moved to Complex) Maverik Center – Link
Saturday the 2nd:
- 2026 Tour De Brewtah – Link
- 3rd Annual Salt Lake Derby Party at La Callie – Link (for Gina)
- Cinco De Mayo Fiesta 2026 at Millcreek Commons – Link
- Real Salt Lake vs Portland at America First Fields – Link
- WITCHZ live at The Complex – Link
- Art in the Park 2026 | West Jordan’s Premier Arts Festival at Veteran’s Memorial Park – Link
- Hot In Herre: 2000s Dance Party at Urban Lounge – Link
Sunday the 3rd:
- TECH N9NE & E-40 live at The Complex – Link
Farmers Markets:
- Fellowship Hall Farmers & Arts Market 2026 – Saturdays through 10/17 – Link