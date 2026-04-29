Homepage Feature 1

Radio from Hell Concert and Community Calendar for April 29th, 2026

Posted on

Radio from Hell’s Concerts and Community Events keeps you updated with goings on about town!

Brought to you by:

Thursday April 30th:

  • Benjamin Tod at The Depot on Thursday, April 30th  
  • Black Veil Brides at The Union

Friday May 1st:

  • Small Town Murder at The Depot on Friday, May 1st * Sold out
  • The Amity Affliction & August Burns Red at The Union

Saturday May 2nd: 

  • Hail The Sun at The Depot on Saturday, May 2nd
  • Dancing With The Stars at Eccles Theatre on Saturday May 2nd (2 SHOWS) *Sold Out

Sunday May 3rd:

  • Dancing With The Stars at Eccles Theatre on Sunday May 3rd *Sold Out 

 

On sale Friday at 10am:

  • Houndmouth at Sandy Amphitheater on Saturday July 11
  • Bop To The Top at The Depot on Saturday, September 12th
  • Bowling For Soup at The Union on Friday September 25
  • Tinlicker at The Depot on Sunday, October 4th
  • Taking Back Sunday at The Union on Tuesday October 6
  • Loathe at The Union on Wednesday October 7

 

All Live Nation Tickets – Livenation.com

 

Other Concerts and Community Events

Full Weekend/Weekly: 

  • Bug World Exhibit at Natural History Museum of Utah at the Rio Tinto Center – now – 9/07 – Link 
  • Plazapalooza 2026 at Snowbird – Link
  • Spring 2026 Utah Art Market – 4/22-5/02 – Link 
  • 2026 Mother’s Day Afternoon Tea at Grand America – 2nd – 10th – Link 

Friday the 1st:

  • Bush – The Land of Milk and Honey Tour at (moved to Complex) Maverik Center – Link 

Saturday the 2nd:

  • 2026 Tour De Brewtah – Link 
  • 3rd Annual Salt Lake Derby Party at La Callie – Link (for Gina) 
  • Cinco De Mayo Fiesta 2026 at Millcreek Commons – Link 
  • Real Salt Lake vs Portland at America First Fields – Link 
  • WITCHZ live at The Complex – Link
  • Art in the Park 2026 | West Jordan’s Premier Arts Festival at Veteran’s Memorial Park – Link 
  • Hot In Herre: 2000s Dance Party at Urban Lounge – Link 

Sunday the 3rd:

  • TECH N9NE & E-40 live at The Complex – Link 

Farmers Markets:  

  • Fellowship Hall Farmers & Arts Market 2026 – Saturdays through 10/17 – Link 
author avatar
Radio From Hell
See Full Bio
Related Items:, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

To Top