Radio from Hell Concert and Community Calendar for April 29th, 2026

Radio from Hell’s Concerts and Community Events keeps you updated with goings on about town!

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Thursday April 30th:

Benjamin Tod at The Depot on Thursday, April 30th

Black Veil Brides at The Union

Friday May 1st:

Small Town Murder at The Depot on Friday, May 1st * Sold out

The Amity Affliction & August Burns Red at The Union

Saturday May 2nd:

Hail The Sun at The Depot on Saturday, May 2nd

Dancing With The Stars at Eccles Theatre on Saturday May 2nd (2 SHOWS) *Sold Out

Sunday May 3rd:

Dancing With The Stars at Eccles Theatre on Sunday May 3rd *Sold Out

On sale Friday at 10am:

Houndmouth at Sandy Amphitheater on Saturday July 11

Bop To The Top at The Depot on Saturday, September 12th

Bowling For Soup at The Union on Friday September 25

Tinlicker at The Depot on Sunday, October 4th

Taking Back Sunday at The Union on Tuesday October 6

Loathe at The Union on Wednesday October 7

All Live Nation Tickets – Livenation.com

Other Concerts and Community Events

Full Weekend/Weekly:

Bug World Exhibit at Natural History Museum of Utah at the Rio Tinto Center – now – 9/07 – Link

Plazapalooza 2026 at Snowbird – Link

Spring 2026 Utah Art Market – 4/22-5/02 – Link

2026 Mother’s Day Afternoon Tea at Grand America – 2 nd – 10 th – Link

Friday the 1st:

Bush – The Land of Milk and Honey Tour at (moved to Complex) Maverik Center – Link

Saturday the 2nd:

2026 Tour De Brewtah – Link

3rd Annual Salt Lake Derby Party at La Callie – Link (for Gina)

Cinco De Mayo Fiesta 2026 at Millcreek Commons – Link

Real Salt Lake vs Portland at America First Fields – Link

WITCHZ live at The Complex – Link

Art in the Park 2026 | West Jordan’s Premier Arts Festival at Veteran’s Memorial Park – Link

Hot In Herre: 2000s Dance Party at Urban Lounge – Link

Sunday the 3rd:

TECH N9NE & E-40 live at The Complex – Link

Farmers Markets: