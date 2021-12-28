Top Food Trends That Shaped 2021

Shutterstock

Food Trends That Shaped 2021 “Interesting” is a word that could describe 2021. The way we ate this year can be credited to adding to that description. Among the food trends affecting 2021 is the usage of QR code menus in place of physical menus due to concerns over Covid-19. Comfort food was also a big hit this year with diners seeking out some classic favorites at restaurants.

Meanwhile, meal kit delivery services, hard seltzers, online grocery shopping, and the rise of TikTok recipes also affected the way we ate and lived in 2021. What food trend of the year do you think will be popular in 2022? How else do you think food has shaped our year?

