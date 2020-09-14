No Peeps This Halloween Because Of COVID-19

Let’s face it, Peeps is really an Easter candy. However, Halloween-themed Peeps will not be available this year.

Blame it on COVID-19. Just Born Confections, the company that makes the marshmallow candy, has been on hiatus since coronavirus started spreading across the state of Pennsylvania where they are based.

There won’t be Halloween, Christmas, or Valentine’s Day peeps until next year https://t.co/WyikaXqaSJ pic.twitter.com/aOaQDSYVk5 — Eater (@Eater) September 14, 2020

This also means there will not be any Christmas or Valentine’s Day-themed Peeps.

The focus is to be back up and running for Easter 2021.

Do you eat Peeps out of season?