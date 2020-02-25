Life

Oreo Selling ‘What’s Your Stuf?’ Cookie Variety Pack

With so many Oreo varieties on supermarket shelves, how do you decide which to buy? If “all of them” isn’t an option, Walmart has the next best thing. Spotted on sale at the retail giant’s stores by Instagram account @CandyHunting are boxes of the cookies featuring different levels of “creme” filling. Called the “Oreo What’s Your Stuf?” each contains five packs of the snack, including classic, Double Stuf, Mega Stuf, The Most Stuf, and Thins. As a bonus, buyers get a free medium t-shirt. If this sounds like a cookie-lovers’ dream, you can pick these up for $25.

