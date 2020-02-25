McDonald’s Is Auctioning Off a Golden Cup Encrusted in Diamonds and Emeralds to Celebrate the Shamrock Shake’s 50th Anniversary

McDonald’s is celebrating the 50th anniversary of their Shamrock Shake with a lavish 18-carat golden cup encrusted with diamonds and emeralds. The fast-food chain will auction off one golden cup and allow customers a chance to win another. The golden cup was appraised at $9,000. Bidding starts Tuesday, February 25 on the Ronald McDonald House Charities eBay for charity page. The auction will run until March 6th with bidding starting at one dollar. If you want to try your hand at winning a golden cup you can purchase a Shamrock Shake or Oreo Shamrock McFlurry using the McDonald’s app from February 25th through March 6th.

