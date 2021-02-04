Pair Chocolate and Wine in One Bottle, Thanks to Aldi

Before you spend the time looking into what wine pairs best with chocolate, check out Aldi.

Aldi is now selling a dark chocolate wine, called The Chocolate Cellar, just in time for Valentine’s Day!

The label describes the drink as a red wine infused with dark chocolate flavoring.

Aldi Sells Chocolate Wine So You Can Skip The Boxed Chocolates And Go For Booze This V-Day https://t.co/RuWEi4ELXy — Delish.com (@DelishDotCom) February 3, 2021

Best of all, a bottle only costs $7.99!

Would you try this wine? Have you ever tried chocolate wine before?