Pair Chocolate and Wine in One Bottle, Thanks to Aldi

Before you spend the time looking into what wine pairs best with chocolate, check out Aldi.
Aldi is now selling a dark chocolate wine, called The Chocolate Cellar, just in time for Valentine’s Day!
The label describes the drink as a red wine infused with dark chocolate flavoring.
Aldi Sells Chocolate Wine So You Can Skip The Boxed Chocolates And Go For Booze This V-Day https://t.co/RuWEi4ELXy
— Delish.com (@DelishDotCom) February 3, 2021
Best of all, a bottle only costs $7.99!
Would you try this wine? Have you ever tried chocolate wine before?
Subscribe to X96's News!
Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.