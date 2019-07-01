Tour the Northern Wasatch Parade of Homes, take pictures, win the contest!

Tour the Northern Wasatch Parade of Homes July 5th through July 20th. Build your own dream home by taking pictures of your favorite rooms! Share and tag your dream home photos on social media and tag @NorthernWasatchParade with the hashtag “#2019UltimateHome”!

Save $2 off your tickets when using the promo code BROADWAY at northernwasatchparade.com.

We’ll randomly draw one winner and you could win your mortgage or rent paid for a month, up to $1,500!!!

Follow the Northern Wasatch Parade of Homes