Peeps Announced Its New Easter Treats For 2021 After Taking A Few Holiday Seasons Off

Peeps are back! The sugary treat was absent during Halloween and Christmas last year, but are making a comeback just in time for Easter.

The producer of the treats, Just Born, halted production last April to protect their employees’ health during the beginning of the pandemic.

Peeps Announced Its Easter Treats For 2021 Including Giant Bunny Marshmallows And A Froot Loops Flavor https://t.co/JAuuj3hpwT — Delish.com (@DelishDotCom) February 3, 2021

Two new flavors are being introduced: Hot Tamales Fierce Cinnamon Flavored Marshmallow Chicks and Froot Loops Flavored Pop.

Peeps: love em or hate em? What’s your favorite peep flavor? Does the shape of the peep really change the taste?