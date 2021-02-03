Tesla Recalls 135,000 Vehicles Over Touchscreen Issue

Tesla is recalling 135,000 vehicles over a touchscreen issue.

The recall applies to Model S sedans manufactured between 2012 and 2018 and Model X SUVs manufactured between 2016 and 2018.

The malfunction can cause the center touchscreen to fail, which can leave drivers without access to the backup camera as well as window defrosters and defoggers.

RECALL ALERT: Tesla is recalling 135,000 Tesla Model S sedans and Model X SUVs because their large center touchscreens can fail. Tesla had previously objected to a push to issue a recall from regulators, as it claimed the problem wasn't a safety issue. https://t.co/yIv5aX870u — CNN (@CNN) February 2, 2021

The company initially resisted the recall but were pressured by the NHTSA.

Tesla’s stock price has surged over the last year, enough to make founder Elon Musk surpass Amazon’s Jeff Bezos as the world’s wealthiest person.

Have you ever driven a Tesla? Will this recall impact the stock price?