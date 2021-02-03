Apple Working On Face ID That Will Work With A Facemask

Apple is working on new software that will recognize iPhone users even with a facemask.

The new software would work with its Face ID security tool, which uses facial recognition to unlock a user’s phone.

Some iPhone users will soon be able to unlock their smartphones without needing to remove their face masks in public. There's just one catch: it requires an additional Apple device. https://t.co/PMXd0TaeeO — CNN (@CNN) February 3, 2021

The current update gives the user a passcode prompt if you’re wearing a mask – but the new update will let the phone sync with an Apple Watch to unlock.

Beta testing for the feature will begin soon.

Do you use any facial recognition software on your phone or other devices? Should we be concerned about the widespread use of facial recognition?