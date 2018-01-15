Podcast | The Let’s Go Eat Show: Ed Brass

Food and Conversation

On this first episode of 2018 Bill and Dylan chat with their friend and attorney Ed Brass. They talk about Ed’s career as a defense attorney and his childhood living in New Jersey and his experiences with the police and mafia!

Lots of good things can happen over a meal. You have a little food, a little bit to drink and the next thing you know, you’ve solved all the world’s problems. That’s what we want to do with The Let’s Go Eat Show. Every so often I, Bill Allred, will find someone interesting from entertainment, the arts, or politics, and sit down with them for some food, some drinks, and some conversation.