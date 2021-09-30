Life

Powerball jackpot surges to $620 million after no winner Wednesday night

Powerball Jackpot Surges To $620 Million After No Winner Wednesday Night It could still be your lucky day. The Powerball jackpot is now up to $620 million after no one matched all of Wednesday night’s numbers. Powerball is played in 44 states; the next drawing will be on Saturday. The biggest all-time lottery jackpot was a $1.5 Billion Powerball prize in 2016. If you won a huge jackpot like that – who is the first person you would call to tell?

