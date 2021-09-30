ZZ TOP’s BILLY GIBBONS Reveals His Unlikely Love For a British Synth-Pop Band

DEPECHE MODE

ZZ TOP’s BILLY GIBBONS Reveals His Unlikely Love For British Synth-Pop Band DEPECHE MODE You probably wouldn’t even consider that Billy Gibbons from ZZ Top was into Depeche Mode, yet… Gibbons revealed the British band’s influence in the latest issue of Rock Candy Magazine. “One of the best things about our blues-based rock and boogie band, ZZ TOP, connecting with what was happening in the U.K. was an unexpected alliance with the leaders of the electronic music scene, DEPECHE MODE,” Gibbons said in the interview. Gibbons added, “That mutual appreciation was a well-guarded secret for the longest time.” Are you surprised that ZZ Top and Depeche Mode are fans of each other? Can you hear any of Depeche Mode’s influence in ZZ Top’s music?

