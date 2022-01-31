Life

Rams Listed As 4-Point Favorites In Super Bowl LVI

Posted on
Shutterstock

Las Vegas is listing the Rams as 4-point favorites for Super Bowl LVI.

Initial betting odds released Sunday night have the Rams at -4, with an over/under of 49.5.

So which is the smart bet? It’s hard to say – the over/under has a dead-even record of 27-27 in Super Bowl history.

The big game will kick off Sunday, Feb. 13th at 4:30 pm on NBC, from SoFi Stadium in L.A. – which happens to be the Rams’ home stadium.

Do you typically place Super Bowl bets? What’s your all-time biggest win?

Subscribe to X96's News!

Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.

* indicates required
Related Items:, ,

Recommended for you

Comments
To Top