Rams Listed As 4-Point Favorites In Super Bowl LVI

Las Vegas is listing the Rams as 4-point favorites for Super Bowl LVI.
Initial betting odds released Sunday night have the Rams at -4, with an over/under of 49.5.
So which is the smart bet? It’s hard to say – the over/under has a dead-even record of 27-27 in Super Bowl history.
The Rams opened as 4.5-point favorites over the Bengals in Super Bowl LVI, per @tipico
Over/Under: 49.5
ML: Rams -205, Bengals +165 https://t.co/BUp0I6Khd5
— Cameron DaSilva (@camdasilva) January 31, 2022
The big game will kick off Sunday, Feb. 13th at 4:30 pm on NBC, from SoFi Stadium in L.A. – which happens to be the Rams’ home stadium.
Do you typically place Super Bowl bets? What’s your all-time biggest win?
