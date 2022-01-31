Spotify Says It Will Put A Content Advisory On Podcasts That Talk About COVID-19

Shutterstock

Streaming giant Spotify has announced it will add a content advisory to podcasts that discuss COVID-19 after several musicians boycotted the service last week over virus misinformation.

In a statement on Sunday, Spotify CEO Daniel Ek said the advisory will direct users to a ‘COVID-19 hub,’ for easy access to data-driven facts and scientific guidance on coronavirus and vaccines.

Spotify’s changes come as popular musicians such as Neil Young and Joni Mitchell asked the company to remove their music in protest of COVID-19 misinformation, particularly on Joe Rogan’s popular podcast.

There’s been a lot of conversation about information regarding COVID-19 on Spotify. We’ve heard the criticism and we’re implementing changes to help combat misinformation. https://t.co/ic8jfR1RNR — Daniel Ek (@eldsjal) January 30, 2022

Ek said, “It’s become clear to me that we have an obligation to do more to provide balance and access to widely-accepted information from the medical and scientific communities.”

You can read the full policy statement here.

Is this content advisory ‘too little, too late?’