Life

Rare 1968 Shelby GT500 Found In Barn

Posted on

This is the stuff that car collectors and storage unit raiders dream about. Hidden in a Texas barn was a rare Shelby GT500, nearly frozen in time from when it was parked.
Built in 1968, only 1,020 of the two-door fastbacks came off the assembly line. Amos Minter, who made the discovery, has decided to get the classic muscle car running, which he’s putting up for auction at Indianapolis’ Mecum Auctions this May. According to Fox News, intact finds of this model have gone for $100,000, while restored versions sell well above $150,000.

