“Rick And Morty” Return Date Confirmed

Rick And Morty are returning soon. The premiere date of the final episodes of season 4 was revealed in the middle of an anime short. The episodes called The Other Five will air starting on May 3rd. Five episodes to start the season were revealed last December.

Previewing upcoming episodes in “The Other Five’ teaser video. https://t.co/73btzdpz4f — HYPEBEAST (@HYPEBEAST) April 1, 2020