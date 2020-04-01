Life

“Rick And Morty” Return Date Confirmed

Posted on

Rick And Morty are returning soon. The premiere date of the final episodes of season 4 was revealed in the middle of an anime short. The episodes called The Other Five will air starting on May 3rd. Five episodes to start the season were revealed last December.

Subscribe to X96's News!

Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.

* indicates required
Related Items:,

Recommended for you

Comments
To Top