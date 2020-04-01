Coronavirus lockdown: People are Buying Tons of Alcohol

While we are on lockdown, many are turning bottles up. According to Nielsen data, the coronavirus has millions of Americans stocking up on booze. Since the week ending March 21, sales of alcoholic beverages in the U.S. rose 55 percent. The data also shows that online alcohol sales are up 243 percent.

According to the Salt Lake Tribune, liquor store sales have seen a 32% jump in the last two weeks, averaging about $1,600,000 a day.

