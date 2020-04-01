Gov. Cuomo Spoke to the Nation

Gov. Andrew Cuomo took to the podium Wednesday afternoon. His message extending beyond New Yorkers. Gov. Cuomo said current models predict US COVID-19 cases will peak at the end of April. He also suggested that, if rapid testing is developed, uninfected Americans could get back to work. In the meantime, he’s imploring states not hit hard to help New York with medical resources. Gov. Cuomo cautioned that this will happened again and we have to be better prepared so that we don’t have to choose between human life and the health of the economy.

According to the Gates Foundation-funded IHME model, 16,000 New Yorkers are expected to die from coronavirus. Gov. Cuomo: "That would mean that NY is only 16% roughly of the number of deaths … What that does say to the rest of the nation is – this is not just New York." pic.twitter.com/zorNl8asyA — MSNBC (@MSNBC) April 1, 2020