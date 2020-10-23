Sacha Baron Cohen Stands By Rudy Giuliani Scene In New ‘Borat’

Borat is back and one of the scenes making waves before the movie hit Amazon Prime Video on Friday is one of Rudy Giuliani in a compromising position.

Staged in a hotel room, the former New York City mayor lies down in bed and appears to touch himself under his pants as the actresses playing the title star’s daughter removes a microphone.

Coming out in front of the controversy, Giuliani claimed he was just tucking in his shirt.

“I would say that if the president’s lawyer found what he did there appropriate behavior then heaven knows what he’s doing with other female journalists in hotel rooms,” Sacha Baron Cohen told Good Morning America, adding, “It is what it is” and “he did what he did.”