‘Murder hornet’ nest discovered in US

The ‘murder hornets’ are back in the news after the first nest was discovered in the United States.

Officially called, Asian Giant Hornets – no, the bugs don’t attack humans, directly – but even a small group can decimate a honey bee hive in a matter of hours. That’s bad for humans because honey bees help pollinate the crops we utilize and eat.

Fox 12 Oregon reports tracking radios were placed on a handful of the invasive hornets after they had been trapped.

Entomologists from the Washington State Department of Agriculture have found an Asian giant hornet nest on private property in Blaine. It’s the first ever such nest found in the U.S.@c_clarridge: https://t.co/1iSQDjBZEx — The Seattle Times (@seattletimes) October 23, 2020

The large insects then led entomologists back to the nest, located inside a tree in Blaine, Washington. Officials plan to destroy the nest Saturday.

Do you think officials will be able to successfully stop this invasive species? Are too many Americans sympathetic toward invasive species? Which species are problems in your state? What kind of problems do they cause?