Samurai Slices A 100 MPH Baseball In Half

He’s got a great stroke but the ball was fouled off! Samurai sword master Isao Machii performed a stunt where he used his weapon to slice a 100 MPH fastball in half. Machii stood 30 feet in front of a pitching machine and waited for the ball. When it was launched, Machii diced the ball with a quickness. He removed the sword from its sheath and attacked. This video was originally posted to YouTube in 2015. For some reason, it is trending today. Enjoy.

