5-Year-Old Calls 911 for Pizza…and Officers Bring him One

A Florida boy has been reprimanded for calling 911 to complain he was hungry and wanted a pizza — and then he was given a pizza. The questionable lesson came at the hands of Sanford police officers, who responded to the call last Friday, police revealed on Tuesday. When the cops arrived at the home, they found a 5-year-old boy and his 9-year-old sister, who told officers she had no idea he’d used the phone, according to an incident report. After sitting the boy down and lecturing him on the proper use of the 911 system, officers left — only to return a short time later with a large pizza from Pizza Hut.

