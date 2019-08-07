Subway Testing Meatless Meatball Sub

The meatless revolution continues. Subway is taking the meat out of the meatball sub. Starting next month, Subway will start selling Beyond Meat meatball marinara sandwiches. The meat substitute has become popular and a lot of restaurants are offering Beyond products as an alternative for customers. The sub will be available at select locations for a limited time.

