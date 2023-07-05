Boner of the Day for July 5th, 2023

Boner Candidate #1: CAN’T WE JUST LET PEOPLE BE WHO THEY WANT TO BE?
Pride flag risen in front of the Washington Square inspired the offenders to ravage a quiet neighborhood by cutting down, stealing, and burning a residents pride flag that was posted in front of their house. There were at least 4 other instances of this that very same night, Monday July 3rd. Investigators have asked neighbors to check their doorbell cameras for any leads. Anyone with information about the situation may call Salt Lake City police at 801-799-3000.
Troy Williams, executive director of Equality Utah, gave his piece on the matter “Our community only grows stronger. We will never be intimidated. We are Utahns. We are Americans. We are here to stay.”
Boner Candidate #2: THE VERY DEFINITION OF A SCUM BAG
A disgusting man and entrepreneur from Orem Utah who was featured on the popular show Shark Tank has pleaded guilty to three counts of communications fraud, a second-degree felony, and three counts of sexual battery, a class A misdemeanor. (Deseret.) He had convinced a woman who he was involved with to invest $100,000 into his company. Following this, rather than giving her her fair share of the companies profit, he completely cut communication between them (also known as ghosting.) “As part of the plea, Holzapfel agreed to pay $300,000 to the fraud victims, repaying each victim between $50,000 and $150,000, to not have contact with the victims, to receive mental health treatment, to be listed on the state’s white-collar crime registry and serve 48 months of probation.” (Deseret.)
via Deseret
Boner Candidate #3: OH, COME ON…IT’S FUNNY! RIGHT? YOU THINK IT’S FUNNY DON’T YOU?
Subway marquee was dawned with insensitive joke pertaining the implosion of the OceanGate submarine, the Titan. After the submarine ventured to the bottom of the ocean, down 12,000 ft, to view the wreckage of the Titanic, the submersible imploded due to the ocean pressure. This Subway franchise decided to make a joke of this by advertising “Our subs don’t implode” on a marquee outside the establishment. The manager has since removed the inconsiderate phrase.
via FOX Business