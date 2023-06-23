Radio From Hell | 6.23.2023

On today’s Radio From Hell Show, it’s Friday which means, Sean Means joins us with his movie reviews including Wes Anderson’s Asteroid City and we find out who is the Boner of the Day. Then, Jimmy the Wine Guy joins us to Have Another Drink featuring Rocky Mountain Mixers and answers your drinking questions. After that, we play a round of Beat Gina and Mayor Wilson joins us with SLC flooding updates. Then, as always, we finish out with the Boner Recap, news and Dave the Flower Guy crowns the Boner of the Week.

Watch Above or Listen Below!