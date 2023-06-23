Boner of the Day for June 23rd, 2023

Boner Candidate #1: Sorry! We Didn’t Know Quoting Hitler Was Bad.

An Indiana chapter of Moms for Liberty apologized in regards to how she quoted Adolf Hitler in a newsletter. “He alone, who OWNS the youth, GAINS the future” (Hitler). Their first response after this raised eyebrows was that they were making a point that the “horrific leader should put parents on alert.” They are speaking of concern of the governments involvement with children.

Via NBC News

Boner Candidate #2: Cheers to Florida Man.

Florida man was ironically caught disturbing the public while drinking the beer Florida Man. He has since been charged with disorderly intoxication and booked into Pinellas County jail. For now he is out on roads again due to paying a $100 bond. And this was not his only offense.

Via The Smoking Gun

Boner Candidate #3: Hey Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine! Leave Bacon Alone.

Plant Based organizational is causing a ruckus about the mascot Macon Bacon dude to the “glorification of bacon.” I can see why they want this change just because the team’s home stadium has a menu full of bacon dishes.

Via AP news