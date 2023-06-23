Sean Means Movie Reviews for June 23rd, 2023

What I saw:

No Hard Feelings — Jennifer Lawrence raunch comedy — theaters — 3 stars.

On the brink of losing her home, Maddie finds an intriguing job listing: helicopter parents looking for someone to bring their introverted 19-year-old son out of his shell before college. She has one summer to make him a man or die trying. Via: IMdb

Director: Gene Stupnitsky

Stars: Jennifer Lawrence, Andrew Barth Feldman, Laura Benanti

Asteroid City — Wes Anderson drama within a drama — theaters — 3 1/2 stars.

Following a writer on his world famous fictional play about a grieving father who travels with his tech-obsessed family to small rural Asteroid City to compete in a junior stargazing event, only to have his world view disrupted forever. Via IMDb

Director: Wes Anderson

Stars: Jason Schwartzman, Scarlett Johansson, Tom Hanks

———

Next week:

• Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny

• Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken

• Blue Jean