Radio From Hell Concert and Community Calendar | 7.05.2023

Radio from Hell’s Concerts and Community Events keeps you updated with goings on about town!
Brought to you by:
Live Nation Events
Friday, July 7th
Bryan Adams and Joan Jett and the Blackhearts – Maverik Center
Fall Out Boy – Bring Me The Horizon – USANA
Sunday, July 9th:
Slightly Stoopid -Sublime with Rome – Atmosphere – The Movement – USANA
All Live Nation Tickets – Livenation.com
Other Concerts and Community Events
All Weekend
Salt Lake Bees vs. Sacramento River Cats at Smith’s Ball Park – Link
Friday, July 7th
Outdoor Summer Film Series at Liberty Park presented by Utah Film Center – Link
Film: Amazing Grace
Ron Funches at Wiseguys – Link
Venture Out – Friday Twilight Market & Movie at Scott Park – Link
Move: Godzilla vs. King Kong
Saturday, July 8th
HAVOK & TOXIC HOLOCAUST live at The Complex – Link
Ron Funches at Wiseguys – Link
2023 Food Truck Face Off at Liberty Park – Link
Dog Days of Summer at the International Market at Fairgrounds – Link
Venezuelan Festival 2023 at the Gateway – Link
Sunday, July 9th
2023 Outdoor Concert Series: LOS LOBOS at Red Butte Garden – Link
Farmers Markets:
Downtown Farmers Market at Pioneer Park – Saturdays 8am-2pm (6/03-10/21) – Link
Wheeler Farm Farmers Market – Sundays 9am-1pm (through 10/15) – Link
2023 Draper Farmers Market – June 17th – Oct 14th Select Saturdays 9:00 AM – 1:00 PM at Ballard Arena – Link