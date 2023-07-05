Radio From Hell Concert and Community Calendar | 7.05.2023

Radio from Hell’s Concerts and Community Events keeps you updated with goings on about town!

Friday, July 7th

Bryan Adams and Joan Jett and the Blackhearts – Maverik Center

Fall Out Boy – Bring Me The Horizon – USANA

Sunday, July 9th:

Slightly Stoopid -Sublime with Rome – Atmosphere – The Movement – USANA

Other Concerts and Community Events

All Weekend

Salt Lake Bees vs. Sacramento River Cats at Smith’s Ball Park – Link

Friday, July 7th

Outdoor Summer Film Series at Liberty Park presented by Utah Film Center – Link

Film: Amazing Grace

Ron Funches at Wiseguys – Link

Venture Out – Friday Twilight Market & Movie at Scott Park – Link

Move: Godzilla vs. King Kong

Saturday, July 8th

HAVOK & TOXIC HOLOCAUST live at The Complex – Link

Ron Funches at Wiseguys – Link

2023 Food Truck Face Off at Liberty Park – Link

Dog Days of Summer at the International Market at Fairgrounds – Link

Venezuelan Festival 2023 at the Gateway – Link

Sunday, July 9th

2023 Outdoor Concert Series: LOS LOBOS at Red Butte Garden – Link

Farmers Markets:

Downtown Farmers Market at Pioneer Park – Saturdays 8am-2pm (6/03-10/21) – Link

Wheeler Farm Farmers Market – Sundays 9am-1pm (through 10/15) – Link

2023 Draper Farmers Market – June 17th – Oct 14th Select Saturdays 9:00 AM – 1:00 PM at Ballard Arena – Link