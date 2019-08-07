Crabs Invade Florida Neighborhoods

As if the sharks, alligators and crocodiles weren’t enough, Florida is currently being overrun by crabs. A video posted on Facebook shows hundreds of blue land crabs scurrying about on a Stuart street, and dozens more crawling around the outside of a woman’s home. “We’ve lived here for a few years and this is the worst we’ve seen them,” says Abriel Arnel, who posted the clip. As it turns out, the crabs aren’t looking for trouble; they’re just horny. Experts at the University of Florida say the crustacean mating season runs from June through October. That, along with recent heavy rains, has brought them out en masse this year.

