Woman’s Face Attacked by Octopus

A Washington woman is on the mend after she was attacked by an octopus. And she wasn’t even in the water at the time. Tacoma resident Jamie Bisceglia says she ran into some fishermen who’d just snagged a tiny octopus. Seeing the opportunity to pose for a crazy photo, Bisceglia placed the eight-legged sea creature on her face. The octopus, however, was apparently camera-shy. It immediately latched onto Bisceglia’s face with its suckers. When she tried to pull it off, it buried its beak into her chin — twice. “It was a really intense pain when it went inside,” she says. That’s because the inappropriately-named Giant Pacific octopus is venomous, experts say. “I’m still in pain,” Bisceglia says. “I’m on three different antibiotics. This can come and go — the swelling — for months, they say. Hindsight, looking back, I will never do it again.”

