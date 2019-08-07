Bernie Sanders Says He’ll Tell Us If Aliens Exist If Elected President

Bernie Sanders was recently on Joe Rogan’s, Joe Rogan Experience podcast. They discussed his platform, health care, climate change, and aliens.

Yes! Joe wanted to know if Bernie got into office ad found out something about aliens would he let the public know. Bernie said, my wife would demand I let you know. Joe pushed a little further and Bernie said, alright, we’ll announce it on the show, how’s that?

