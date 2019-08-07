Life

Arizona Tea Maker Enters the Cannabis Market

Arizona Tea is headed to a new business venture. The tea maker has officially entered the cannabis market. They will make vape pens, cannabis-infused drinks, and gummies. Dixie Brands is going to manufacture and distribute their products.

Oh, but not in Utah. Just wanted to remind you. LaCroix, the ball’s in your court.

