Arizona Tea Maker Enters the Cannabis Market

Arizona Tea is headed to a new business venture. The tea maker has officially entered the cannabis market. They will make vape pens, cannabis-infused drinks, and gummies. Dixie Brands is going to manufacture and distribute their products.

This is for real. As random as it is, #Arizona Iced Tea is entering into a $10 million deal with a major Denver edibles company to sell cannabis-infused products.. https://t.co/57d0nkzn8y — High Times (@HIGH_TIMES_Mag) August 8, 2019