Boners of the Day For August 14th, 2025

Boner Candidate #1: DO WHAT LIKE A BUTTERFLY?

Former Gov. Andrew Cuomo is attempting beat democratic nominee Zohran Mamdani by reaching to new voters through social media by replying to as many potential voters as possible. “Fly like a butterfly, and sting like a bee” said Cuomo to a venture capitalist. The former gov. has been replying to posts that have been praising him by sending emojis of boxing gloves and flames and replied “make it make sense” when a post called him a “merchant of utter nonsense.” Cuomo’s current campaign is “We’re going to voters where they are.” He also says “and that’s in the streets, that’s at the block party, that’s at the festivals, and it’s on social media, so we had to beef up our social media game.”

Boner Candidate #2: THE BULLY PUPPET

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene has fought back against Mark Levin, host of Fox News, after he made a comment calling her “a lunatic” when they disagreed about the U.S. policy on Israel. During an Monday interview on Real America’s voice, Greene countered Levins comment saying “I did call it a genocide in Gaza. Mark Levin has lost his mind and has gone on raving lunatic rants about me on social media and on his radio show… And then someone nicely says, you know, MTG 2028, and he says, prison!” She also goes on to say “He’s out of control, and it’s shocking that Fox News allows him to continue this way over a sitting member of Congress, but yet these are people that can never win an election themselves.”

Boner Candidate #3: IT WAS HIS PERSONAL STASH.

27 year old Adam Anth Vega and 34 year old George Carlos Gonzalez Jr. where both arrested after methamphetamines and marijuana were found in their vehicle during a traffic stop. A little before 10am on monday, a highway patrol officer pulled over a vehicle going 97 mph in a 80 mph zone and identified Vega as the driver and Gonzalez as the passenger. Vega informed the officer that he was leaving Vegas and heading to Colorado to visit family. The officer smelled marijuana and then took action. In the trunk of the vehicle two duffel bags and multiple sealed packages were found. The men were taken into custody and while being processed, the officer asked Gonzalez if he had any drugs on him in which he replied that he had some in his belly button.

