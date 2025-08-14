Geek News From August 14th, 2025

Superman
James Gunn Superman is now available to digitally purchase with special features for Krypto the dog.
Skydances Star Trek
Skydance is currently working on Star Trek 4.
Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 5
A season 5 will happen and was originally going to be a movie.
I, Robot missing Credit
Alan Tudyk is the voice of I, Robot and missing from the credits.
K-Pop Demon Hunters going to Theaters.
A K-Pop Demon Hunters Sing-a-long is going to be played in theaters.
BillAllred, caity4short, geeknews, GinaBarberi, i, KerryJackson, kpopdemonhunters, kryptothedog, news, puppycam, radiofromhell, radiofromhelllive, radiofromhellpodcast, rfh, rfhpodcast, robot, skydance, slcradio, startrek, startrekstrangenewworlds, superman, VaxCam, X96, x96live
To Top
jQuery('iframe[src*="youtube"]').parent().addClass("video-responsive");
if (jQuery('.video-responsive').prev('section').length === 1) {
jQuery('.video-responsive').before('
');
}
jQuery('.feat-info-wrap').remove();