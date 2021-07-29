Scarlett Johansson Sues Disney Over ‘Black Widow’ Streaming Release

Scarlett Johansson is suing Disney for releasing Black Widow on both streaming service and theatrical release at the same time.
Her agreement guaranteed an exclusive theatrical release for her solo film.
Her salary was based in large part on the box office performance of Black Widow.
Scarlett Johansson sues Disney for breach of contract over #BlackWidow simultaneous streaming release
(via @WSJ | https://t.co/CNeM9syJc3) pic.twitter.com/cgFEXPryts
— Fandom (@getFANDOM) July 29, 2021
Do you think the release of Black Widow on both Disney+ and in theaters hurt the release of the movie or do you think the movie just wasn’t good?
