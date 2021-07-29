Disney+ has announced the release date for Hawkeye.

The Disney+ series will star Jeremy Renner and Hailee Steinfeld.

It will debut on Disney+ on November 24.

‘Hawkeye’ Disney Plus Series Sets November Premiere Date https://t.co/KRnNqCMDe1 — Variety (@Variety) July 29, 2021

The exact plot is not yet known but the assumption is it will see Barton (Renner) training Bishop (Steinfeld) to become the new Hawkeye.