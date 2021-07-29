Facebook’s Ray-Ban “Smart Glasses” Will Be Its Next Big Product

Next up for Facebook’s growing line of products: “smart glasses.”

CEO Mark Zuckerberg said in the company’s latest earnings call that the smart glasses would be done by Ray-Ban.

“The glasses have their iconic form factor, and they let you do some pretty neat things,” Zuckerberg said. “So I’m excited to get those into people’s hands and to

continue to make progress on the journey toward full augmented reality glasses in the future.”

Facebook’s next hardware launch will be its Ray-Ban ‘smart glasses’ https://t.co/HEQRhL1O97 pic.twitter.com/OV88onvIgv — The Verge (@verge) July 29, 2021

The glasses are said to allow users to take phone calls, do live streams, and see the information.

Would you use smart glasses from Facebook? Do you think smart glasses will replace phones?