Taco Bell is Giving Away Free Tacos for a Year to Rewards Members

Who doesn’t love free tacos? Taco Bell knows EVERYONE does and is celebrating their loyalty program’s first year with a giveaway.

Now through August 18, Taco Bell Rewards members can sign up for their shot at free crunchy tacos for a year!

Members will have to make in-restaurant purchases and then scan a barcode in the Taco Bell app to sign up.

After scanning the barcode, customers will receive a code to use for entering the contest.

100 Rewards members will receive the year of free tacos!

Are you a huge fan of Taco Bell’s crunchy tacos? Are you going to try to enter this contest? Are you in any loyalty programs for your favorite restaurants?