Jason Sudeikis on How Foo Fighters Song “My Hero” Influenced ‘Ted Lasso’ Season 2

Actor Jason Sudeikis has found plenty of inspiration for his hit show ‘Ted Lasso,’ including Foo Fighters!

On an episode of Mark Hoppus’ ‘After School Radio’ show, Sudeikis says that the song “My Hero” was an inspiration for the second season of his show.

Sudeikis talked about his interpretation of the song, saying, “I knew what it is about for me and some of those themes are literally being used in season two of Ted Lasso, which I hadn’t put together until I put together this list.”

“Just the idea of false prophets or don’t meet your heroes,” he added. “Or the idea of like all statues have clay feet, I think is another example of that. People are human, you know, people are human.”

Jason Sudeikis says he does a lot of his writing set to music, and that the Foo Fighters' "My Hero" helped set the tone for #TedLasso season two https://t.co/kgBWbWMang — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) July 29, 2021

What do you think the song “My Hero” is about? Have you watched ‘Ted Lasso?’