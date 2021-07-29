Coffee Prices to Spike as Cold Weather Threatens Brazil

Coffee lovers may start paying a little more for their favorite beverage.

Arabica coffee prices are expected to raise more while its country of origin, Brazil, experiences a cold-weather surge.

The price of Arabica bean coffee has hit a 35% price increase in the last month.

Consumers are expected to be paying more at the grocery store and at chains such as Starbucks and Dunkin.’

