Life

Seagull Swoops Down And Steals Chihuahua

Posted on

Here’s a good reason to keep an eye on your pets at all times when outdoors. Especially if they’re small. A British dog owner just learned that lesson the hard way after a seagull swooped down into her back garden, snatching up her beloved chihuahua in its beak. Becca Hill took to Facebook detailing the Sunday afternoon incident, hoping for Gizmo’s safe return. According to reports, birds in that part of England have been known to attack small dogs. A similar episode took place in 2015.

Subscribe to X96's News!

Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.

* indicates required
Related Items:, , , ,

Recommended for you

Comments
To Top