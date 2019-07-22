These – Not Plastic Straws – Are Largest Human-Caused Pollutant

While the world has been dealing with ways to deal with polluting plastic straws, the BBC reports that an Angela Ruskin University study shows that cigarette butts are the largest human-caused pollutant on our planet. An estimated 4.5 TRILLION cigarette butts are littered each year. These cigarette butts’ filters have a nonbiodegradable plastic in them. Butts left in grass and soil stunts plant growth by around 25%. The Conservation reports that 30-40% of litter found during coastal water cleanups since the 1980’s are cigarette butts. Some states, like California, want to ban the cigarette filters, believing that they do more harm than good.

