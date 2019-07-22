Ultra-Rare McLaren F1 For Sale For Just $23 Million

An ultra-rare McLaren F1 ‘supercar’ is going up for auction for the low, low price of just $23 million. Every McLaren F1 is rare, as only 106 were ever built. But this particular vehicle is one of only two marked with ‘LM spec’, meaning it’s built for Le Mans, the legendary 24-hour auto race. The vehicle, marked as “Chassis 18”, has previously spent time in Germany, Singapore, and New Zealand, and is expected to sell for $23 million when it goes up for auction in August.

The rarest McLaren F1 of all is up for sale. For $23,000,000. Is there enough money in the world to pay for what this #F1 LM will rack up at auction? https://t.co/FKeHSdMW2F pic.twitter.com/DTfOC9c6mm — Top Gear (@BBC_TopGear) July 22, 2019