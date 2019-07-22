Life

Ultra-Rare McLaren F1 For Sale For Just $23 Million

An ultra-rare McLaren F1 ‘supercar’ is going up for auction for the low, low price of just $23 million. Every McLaren F1 is rare, as only 106 were ever built. But this particular vehicle is one of only two marked with ‘LM spec’, meaning it’s built for Le Mans, the legendary 24-hour auto race. The vehicle, marked as “Chassis 18”, has previously spent time in Germany, Singapore, and New Zealand, and is expected to sell for $23 million when it goes up for auction in August.

